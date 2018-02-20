× Granby girl injured by falling tree

GRANBY — A ten-year-old girl was injured by a falling tree Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the McLean Game Refuge around 2 p.m. for an injured child. Police said a 10-year-old girl was hiking with four other children and two adults as part of a birthday party.

Police said the tree fell onto the path as the girl passed beneath, striking her. She sustained serious injuries and was transported by Lifestar medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital.

No other details were released.