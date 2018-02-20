× Hartford PD: Stolen car runs red light, crashes into two cars, killing a woman

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say a 22-year-old woman is dead after a stolen car ran a red light, colliding with two other cars.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of Zion and Ward Streets.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says that they believe the car was stolen by a teen, and was speeding when running the traffic light.

“It was stolen yesterday morning from the victims driveway with the keys in the ignition, we believe warming up. It’s indicative of the motor vehicle crisis that we have going on in our region. This is certainly worst case scenario. of one of the issues with stolen motor vehicles. Please, don’t leave your keps in your car.”, says Foley.

The stolen car struck two others when it ran the light. The 22-year-old woman was rushed to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two other people in the second car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect fled on foot. Police tried tracking him down with the help of a K9 but weren’t able to find him.

