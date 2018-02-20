Norwalk High School students dismissed early following ‘shelter’ alert

NORWALK — High school students in Norwalk have been dismissed early following an investigation Tuesday.

Norwalk High School dismissed students at 1:30 p.m.

Police said the school is currently being investigated, after a shelter in place was issued.

Police said the students and staff are safe, but no one is currently allowed on campus.

Police said it’s “business as usual” in class, but no one will be allowed in or out of the building until the review is complete.

Police ordered the shelter in place after a student told the school administration that he thought he heard someone might have a weapon in school.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. but nobody is in custody or even detained.