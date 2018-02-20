× Officials investigating case of animal abuse in Milford

MILFORD — Officials are investigating a case of animal abuse captured on video and distributed over social media.

The graphic video shows a dog being hit and kicked. The video, shot by Matthew Finnegan of Plymouth, dates back to June 2017 according to officials.

Milford Police said that Milford and State Animal Control are heading the investigation.

The owner of Bark Ave Pet House told FOX61 that the employee was fired immediately after they saw the video.

It was unclear if the former employee was arrested and charged.

We have received several calls regarding the Bark Ave Pet House LLC. The video has been viewed and Animal Control has been notified and an investigation in conjunction with the State has commenced. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) February 20, 2018