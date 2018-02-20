× Puppy abandoned on a road in Wolcott is up for adoption

WOLCOTT — A dog pound in Wolcott is doing all they can to find a 7-month-old puppy a new home after it was found on the side of a road.

On Sunday, the Wolcott Dog Pound took to Facebook with a post stating a dog was found in the area of upper Woodtick by Upson Road in Wolcott. They said the dog was found wearing a collar/tags and was not micro chipped.

On Tuesday, the dog pound released an update saying the owner of the dog was located and was signed over to the Town of Wolcott.

“After the help from many concerned and many tips and leads we were able to confirm that this pup was dumped,” the Facebook post read.

The dog pound said incidents like these will not be tolerated and people who do abandon their dogs will be found and prosecuted. The dog pound named the 7-month-old puppy Jack and said he is available for adoption.

“Jack is 7-months-old and is a sweet boy, seems good with others and was around children. Jack will need some help with potty training as he lived the first part of his life tied up in a hallway,” the post read.

Anyone who is interested in adopting Jack is asked to contact the Wolcott Dog Pound at 203-879-7620 or Wolcott Police Department at 203-879-1414.