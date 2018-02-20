Two people found dead inside an Essex home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESSEX -- Connecticut State Police said two people were found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

State police said around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to Prospect Street to conduct a well-being check. Upon making entry into the residence, troopers located two deceased people inside.

State police said The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination in order to determine the cause and manner of death of both individuals.

Police investigation underway at a home on Prospect Street in Essex. State police say they went to the home for a well being check and found two people dead inside. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ipeVpGtIfl — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) February 20, 2018

First selectman stopped by scene in Essex, where two people were found dead in this Prospect Street home, to reiterate this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. More tonight on @FOX61News at 10. pic.twitter.com/bc8AQN0LSz — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) February 21, 2018

