Warm weather continues Wednesday with a chance of record highs

Get ready for a BIG warm-up that will challenge/shatter record high temperatures, especially Wednesday. Cooler, but not cold air will return Thursday. There will be a few chances for nuisance variety rain but not snow (for a change).

Boston and Worcester have broken record high temperatures set in 1930.

The National Weather Service said New England's first and second largest cities exceeded their respective daily record temperatures for Feb. 20.

Boston hit 69 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday afternoon, besting the prior record of 68 degrees that was set on Feb. 20, 1930.

Worcester reached 66 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, topping its previous record of 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius).

Low clouds and fog will develop again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. But clouds should break in the afternoon and this time, temperatures should shatter records with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees! If clouds remain stubborn for parts of eastern/southeastern Connecticut, temperatures will be a little cooler but still well above average for this time of year.

A cold front will bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday. This will be a chilly, raw rain by Thursday with temperatures dropping from the 40s into the 30s by midday.

Another period of rain is possible Friday afternoon. Then again late Saturday into Sunday.

Overall we are not seeing any big-chill develop in the near average temperatures for the rest of the week.

That could change though in early March with a -NAO developing. That means it could be a cold and potentially stormy start to next month.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Lingering areas of mist, fog, clouds break for some afternoon sun. Highs: 55-65 (warmer inland, cooler shore). Records: Bridgeport: 54 degrees, Windsor Locks: 69.

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, mist and fog break for some sun (still a question as to how stubborn clouds will be for parts of eastern/southeastern Connecticut). Record-challenging warmth. High: 65-73, inland, 55-65 shore (depending on how much sunshine) Records: Bridgeport: 59 degrees, 2002. Windsor Locks: 63, 1930. Record High for the month of February is 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers or a period of rain likely, turning cooler. High: low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. High: low-mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, chance late-day showers, milder. High: mid-40s to near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

