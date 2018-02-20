WATCH: Bridgeport shooting caught on camera; 2 suspects wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Bridgeport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspect involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Bridgeport said the shooting occurred in the area of Wood Avenue around 2:33 p.m. Av Harris of the City of Bridgeport, said the gunman struck a cable company worker in the leg while he was actively working.

Harris said the suspect struck someone who was innocent and not involved in whatever dispute they had with the fleeing driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Badolato at (203) 581-5241 or 203-576-TIPS (8477).