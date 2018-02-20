× Waterbury man arrested for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Kennedy High

WATERBURY — A Waterbury man was arrested after police said he made a threat against a high school in city.

Police said they arrested Christopher Roman, 20 on Tuesday.

They said that at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, they spoke with a 17-year-old male student at Kennedy High School, who told them that he got FaceTime video calls on Monday afternoon from a man who threatened to “shoot up” Kennedy High School on Wednesday morning. He said the caller had what appeared to be a black revolver in the calls.

Police identified Roman as the man in the video and charged him with first-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening, brandishing a facsimile firearm and interference.

Roman was held overnight at police headquarters and transported to Waterbury Superior court Tuesday morning for arraignment.