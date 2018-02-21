× 17-year-old girl electrocuted as her headphones ‘melted in her ears’

A teenager was electrocuted while using her charging mobile phone as the headphones melted in her ears,” according to Fox News.

Luiza Pinheiro, from Brazil, was taken to the hospital immediately, but doctors were unable to save her life.

Fox News said a relative found the girls body on the floor of her home Sunday afternoon.

Pinheiro was unconscious and her phone, which was plugged into a charger, had been destroyed by a “huge electric charge”. It is unknown at this time as to how the teenager was electrocuted.

“The girl’s grandmother told the doctor that they found her granddaughter unconscious, lying on the floor and with headphones in her ears,” a hospital spokesman said.

