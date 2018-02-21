× A knockoff Dunkin’ Donuts exists – and it’s pure comedy

Take a look at the photos and analyze them thoroughly. Then, take a look at Dunkin’ Donuts, do you see any similarities?

According to Business Insider, “Duffin Dagels” has no ssociation to the actual Dunkin’ Donuts brand.

Business Insider said Dunkin’ Donuts does have some stores in Spain, but the name for the brand’s Spanish outposts was changed to Dunkin’ Coffee in 2007 because it was more in tuned with their business plan, according to Dunkin’ Brands.

Checkout some of Duffin Dagels posts below: