Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Make-A-Wish Foundation welcome two new members to team

BRIDGEPORT -- Something was different about Tuesday’s practice for the Sound Tigers.

The AHL team was sporting two new members, as the team looks to better prepare themselves for a playoff push.

10-year-old Sam Lopa and 4-year-old Caleb Desjarlais signed with the Bridgeport franchise with the help of the Connecticut chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation to be a part of the team for a day.

Both boys signed contracts and geared up with the team, before joining their new squad on the ice, taking practice shots and working on skating drills with the Tigers.

The signing is all leading up to the team’s Make-A-Wish Foundation Night, set for Saturday, March 10, when the Sound Tigers host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A portion of the teams proceeds from both ticket sales and concession stands will go towards the Make-A-Wish Connecticut chapter.