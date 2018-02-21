Chance of record warmth Wednesday; Falling temps, wintry day Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will start in the 50s right out of the gate today. And when clouds break for sun, this time we'll shatter records with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees! If clouds remain stubborn for parts of eastern/southeastern Connecticut, temperatures will be a little cooler but still well above average for this time of year.

A cold front will bring rain by Wednesday evening. Then get ready for some BIG changes by Thursday.

Thursday will feature falling temperatures with periods of rain which could mix in with some snow or sleet at times (away from the shore). While we aren't expecting big issues on the roads, it will be a chilly, raw, wet and wintry day with temperatures dropping from the 40s into the 30s by midday.

Another period of rain is possible Friday afternoon. Then again Saturday night into Sunday.

Overall we are not seeing any big-chill develop in the near average temperatures for the rest of the week.

That could change though in early March with a -NAO developing. That means it could be a cold and potentially stormy start to next month.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Early clouds, mist and fog break for some sun (still a question as to how stubborn clouds will be for parts of eastern/southeastern Connecticut). Record-challenging warmth. High: 65-73, inland, 55-65 shore (depending on how much sunshine) Records: Bridgeport: 59 degrees, 2002. Windsor Locks: 63, 1930. Record High for the month of February is 73.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain which could mix in with some snow or sleet at times. High: Near 40. But temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. High: Upper 30s - near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

