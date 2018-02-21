× Cops: Couple arrested after adopted kids found locked in bedrooms, no access to food or water

A Tucson, Arizona couple was arrested Tuesday after authorities discovered their four adopted children living in horrific conditions, with no access to food or water for hours on end, according to FOX News.

Benito Gutierrez, 69, and Carol Gutierrez, 64, face three counts of child abuse, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, according to Tucson News Now. The children were between 6 and 12 years old.

Authorities began the investigation last week after one of the kids escaped through a bedroom window and made his way to a nearby store. A worker there called 911 due to the child’s age and condition, the paper reported, citing a news release from the department.

Read more here.