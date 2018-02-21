Falling temps, with rain and wintry mix possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Records were shattered today with highs reaching the low and mid 70s. A few towns managed to reach the upper 70s across western areas. I hope everyone enjoyed Wednesday because reality will be with us by Thursday with a cold rain, an icy mix and even some snow.

A cold front will bring a few scattered showers by Wednesday evening. Then get ready for some BIG changes by Thursday.

Thursday will feature falling temperatures with periods of rain which could mix in with some snow or sleet at times (away from the shore). While we aren't expecting big issues on the roads, it will be a chilly, raw, wet and wintry day with temperatures dropping from the 40s into the 30s by midday.

Another period of rain is possible Friday afternoon. Then again Saturday night into Sunday.

Overall we are not seeing any big-chill develop in the near average temperatures for the rest of the week.

That could change though in early March with a -NAO developing. That means it could be a cold and potentially stormy start to next month.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance for a light shower. Lows dropping through the 40s into the 30s by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain which could mix in with some snow or sleet at times. High: Near 40. But temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. High: Upper 30s - near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

