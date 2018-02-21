Father, daughter charged after assault rifles, 66,000 rounds of ammunition were found in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- A father and daughter have been charged with having an illegal collection of weapons, including more than a dozen assault rifles, according to KTLA.

Police arrested Steven David Ponder, 57, and Riley Elizabeth Ponder, 27, at Steven's home following a raid.

KTLA said Ponder is banned from owning a gun because of his previous felony convictions.

State Department of Justice Bureau of Firearms found 28 firearms and 66,000 rounds of ammunition.

The collections included:

13 AR-15-style rifles

11 “ghost guns” with no serial number, meaning they can’t be traced

two fully automatic machine guns

several rounds of tracer ammunition

"If someone has this kind of firepower and they are going through great pains to make sure that it isn't traceable, it is for ill-gotten gains," said L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who announced the charges against the Ponders.

