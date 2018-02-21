Father, daughter charged after assault rifles, 66,000 rounds of ammunition were found in home

CALIFORNIA -- A father and daughter have been charged with having an illegal collection of weapons, including more than a dozen assault rifles, according to KTLA.
Police arrested Steven David Ponder, 57, and Riley Elizabeth Ponder, 27, at Steven's home following a raid.
KTLA said Ponder is banned from owning a gun because of his previous felony convictions.
State Department of Justice Bureau of Firearms found 28 firearms and 66,000 rounds of ammunition.
The collections included:
- 13 AR-15-style rifles
- 11 “ghost guns” with no serial number, meaning they can’t be traced
- two fully automatic machine guns
- several rounds of tracer ammunition
"If someone has this kind of firepower and they are going through great pains to make sure that it isn't traceable, it is for ill-gotten gains," said L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who announced the charges against the Ponders.
