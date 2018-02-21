February 2018 Above & Beyond Award: Diana Rodrigues

Diana Rodrigues

Emergency Medical Technician (10 years, supervisor for 5 years)

American Medical Response, Fairfield County Connecticut

Nominated by William Drakos:

“Diana is the most selfless individual I have ever encountered. Diana works tirelessly, and consistently goes above and beyond her expected duties. She works her full time job as a paramedic in Bridgeport, Connecticut while going to school full time to get a degree in paramedicine — all to better her own life. Diana is constantly the one that everyone can come and talk to if they are having a bad day or need advice. She will show up to calls if a crew needs help, and steps up to prevent others from getting out late. Diana is truly the best example of a selfless first responder I have ever encountered. If all responders were molded after Diana, our world would be a much better place. Diana does all of this without recognition. I think it would be amazing if she was finally recognized and appreciated for all her work.”

