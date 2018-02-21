× Inappropriate message calls for police presence at Sheehan High School

WALLINGFORD — Following an inappropriate message that was found on a classroom whiteboard, police will be on high alert Thursday.

In an email sent out to parents, Sheehan Principal Rosemary Duthie said they were informed of comments circulating among students. An investigation was then conducted with Wallingford Police Department to determine the origin of the message and validity of the comments.

Duthie said “Based on our current findings, there does not appear to be any reason for concern.”

“We will continue to work with the Wallingford Police Department. To this end, there will be a police presence at our school tomorrow to help allay any concerns,” said Duthie. “We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of all students and staff at Sheehan High School.”

No other details were released.