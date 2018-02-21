Lucky Charms is retiring one of its marshmallows to add a unicorn

For the first time in 10 years, Lucky Charms cereal is introducing a new and permanent marshmallow — the magical unicorn.

General Mills, the company that makes Lucky Charms, made the decision on the new replacement after polling social media for suggestions.

The purple-blue mythical creature will replace the yellow hourglass marshmallow. The hourglass has been part of the cereal since 2008.

There’s another report that Lucky Charms is launching a new variety called Frosted Flakes Lucky Charms.” One can only hope…