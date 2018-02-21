× Teen arrested after threatening Bacon Academy in Colchester

COLCHESTER — Colchester Police have arrested Nicholas Burtis, 19, after they said he threatened to shoot up a school.

Police began investigating the threat against Bacon Academy on Monday. The threatening comment was posted on Instagram, implying that the academy will be the target of an active shooter.

Officers said that they got a confession from a former student who stated he had posted the comment as a ‘prank’.

The former student, Burtis, doesn’t have, nor does he have access to, any known guns.

Burtis was arrested and held on $5,000 bail. He was taken directly to court.

The school resource officer was made aware of the threat and the arrest.