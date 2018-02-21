× Man convicted in 2013 New Haven slaying

NEW HAVEN — A Connecticut man has been convicted of killing another man during a botched robbery.

The New Haven Register reports that a jury Tuesday found Bobby Griffin Jr. guilty of charges including murder and attempted first-degree robbery in the 2013 shooting of 36-year-old Nathaniel Bradley.

Nathan Johnson testified that Griffin wanted to rob someone so he set Bradley up under the guise of a drug deal in New Haven. Johnson said Griffin shot Bradley with a rifle after demanding the victim give him everything. Police found the rifle at Griffin’s house and police say he confessed.

Griffin testified that Johnson shot the Hamden man. Griffin’s attorney said police had pressured his client into making a statement.

Griffin faces more than 100 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 8.

