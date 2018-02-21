× No More Large Bags: Cinemark is banning large bags from all theaters

Cinemark Theatres announced the ban of large bags from all of their theaters across the country.

In an effort to enhance the safety and security of their guests and employees, any bags or packages larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ will not be permitted into the theatre.

They said the only exception will be medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

“Cinemark does not provide a general area to check bags or any other personal belongings not allowed into the theatre,” the theatre said. “Cinemark reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theatre.”

According to their website, they own 533 theatres and 5,957 screens in the U.S. and Latin America.

