Seymour High School duo display serious work of art

SEYMOUR — Anna Peel and Stephanie Perez are this month’s featured artists of the month.

Both are seniors at Seymour high school and are both actively involved in the academics of our visual arts program. Each are receiving college credit for several AP Art Studio classes among the many other classes in both 2D and 3D.

As juniors, they were voted to run our school’s Art Club as well as became the student Artistic Directors for our school’s theatre program. They have assisted in curating “Expressions”, Seymour High Schools visual arts annual exhibition at the Greenwich Workshop Gallery, displaying some of their finest work which was well received by the our community.

As Artistic Directors of the SHS theatre program, Anna and Stephanie have planned all visual aspects of our performances from marketing and program design, stage set design, props and costumes, to hair and makeup.

They were nominated as juniors for a Halo at the Palace Theatre in May and are hoping to be awarded this year for their hard work and dedication to “It’s a Wonderful Life” in December and “The Wizard of Oz” which will be performed on stage in March 2018.