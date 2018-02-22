× 1 dead in single-car crash on I-395 in Waterford

WATERFORD — Connecticut police are investigating a single-car crash on Interstate 395 that killed a 23-year-old man.

State police say the wreck happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near exit 2 in Waterford.

Troopers say a car driven by Stephen Wilmot, of Uncasville, went off the road and struck a rock face. Authorities say the car then went back across the road and collided with a metal guard rail before stopping in the median.

Police say Wilmot was brought to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.