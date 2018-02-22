× Bomb squad responding to potential threat near Naval Base Kitsap

The Washington State Patrol said a bomb squad has been called in for a potential threat near Bremerton’s Naval Base Kitsap.

Washington State Patrol Troopers said the threat, which involves a possible vehicle and suspect, is at or near one of the Bangor gates.

The bomb squad has been called in as a precaution and Highway 308 leading to the base is closed.

WSP says parts of Highway 3 may be closed as well.

All gates on NBK-Bangor (Trident, Trigger and OA) are closed until further notice, the base said.

This is a developing story so stay with FOX61 for further developments.