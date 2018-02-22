Officials: Man burned after intentionally crashing car into Middlesex Hospital ER

MIDDLETOWN — Officials said a driver intentionally crashed his car into the emergency room entrance at Middlesex Hospital and tried to set himself on fire Thursday morning.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said the man who is thought to be in his 20s, drove into the emergency room entrance around 10 a.m. Witnesses told police the man set himself on fire. Officials say the man had gasoline cans in his car. The bomb squad and state and federal authorities have been called into help. He is currently at Bridgeport Hospital with burn injuries, in critical condition.

Police have cordoned off the man’s residence as part of the investigation. They said the man was known to police and homes in that area have been evacuated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drew said out of an abundance of caution, police have been stationed at other municipal and education facilities in town for protection. The mayor did not speculate on the man's motives.

The hospital said on their website that all patients and staff at Middlesex Hospital all accounted for and safe.

All Outpatient Services at the Hospital in Middletown have been suspended until further notice.

The Emergency Department in Middletown is closed until further notice.

Employees are to report for their regularly scheduled shifts.

All other Middlesex Health System locations are operating on regular schedules.

Mayor Drew says they believe there is no threat to the community, and they believe it is an isolated incident.

#BREAKING on scene in #Middletown as a car drove into entrance to Middlesex Hospital. This is @LIFESTAR_CT behind red building awaiting patient 2 streets away @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/SdV1au8Dsl — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) February 22, 2018

We have crews on the way and check back for updates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video