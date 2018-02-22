Community members say man who drove car into Middlesex Hospital, seemed like a ‘normal guy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- A community is shock in shock following the events that took place in Middletown Thursday morning.

27-year-old Steven Ellam recorded himself on Facebook Live moments before he drove his car into the emergency room doors at Middlesex Hospital and later setting himself on fire.

FOX61 took the video the Middletown police who said they are aware of the video and are investigating.

"I don't understand how anybody could do that with so many lives in the hospital. It's just insane," said Middletown resident Lindsey Heidel.

"It's honestly, it's just disrespectful," said Hallie Mielczarski, another resident from Middletown. "You know, you could have thought of a better situation to take your anger out on something rather than driving your car through the door."

Employees at Klekolo World Coffee in Middletown said they would see Ellam on a regular basis.

"He would come in, grab a coffee after work, go across the street and play guitar. He'd play guitar with a couple of his friends," said William Tyaack, an employee.

He said music seemed to be a major part of Ellam's life and would often be the topic on conversation inside the coffee shop.

"He'd come in and chit-chat about whatever music would be playing on the radio and this and that," said Tyaack. "He'd get into conversations mostly about music and then every now and then he'd have a guitar with him, sit outside, have a cigarette and play his guitar."

He said this incident could have been a lot worse.

"I'm happy that other things that did happen, nothing serious, serious happened. It's just getting crazy out there," said Tyaack.