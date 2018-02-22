× Doctors successfully remove 4-pound brain tumor that was bigger than patient’s head

Surgeons in India successfully removed what they think is the largest brain tumor in record, weighing in at 4 pounds, according to FOX News.

Ever since he was the age of one, Santlal Pal lived with swelling of the scalp, heaviness, headaches and poor vision in both eyes.

Leading up to surgery, scans revealed the tumor had invaded the brain on both sides of the midline through his skull bone. The patient’s scalp had swelled up so much, he appeared as if he had two heads.

During the seven-hour surgery, doctors removed the massive tumor along with skull bone which had moved into the brain.

