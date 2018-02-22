× Malloy calls for increase in gas tax to fund I-95 widening

HARTFORD — Gov. Dan Malloy called for a $.07 per gallon increase to the state’s gas tax over four years to pay for strategic widening of Interstate 95 to reduce congestion.

Malloy and State Transportation Commissioner James Redeker proposed the increase in connection with a report released Monday that recommends widening the highway in specific areas which would reduce congestion.

The projects would be done on land already part of the highway right of way.

According to the governor:

Among other findings, the report notes that just one of the projects proposed – adding one northbound lane between exits 19 and 28 – would reduce travel time from the New York border to Bridgeport from 63 minutes – if no improvements are made – to 41 minutes during weekday afternoon peak times. However, the Governor warned that without legislative action this session to shore up the Special Transportation Fund (STF), this type of investment will be impossible.

“These improvements shouldn’t be seen as optional,” Malloy said. “But without new revenue to stabilize the Special Transportation Fund, critical projects like the I-95 widening will not be possible. I put forward a reasonable proposal last month, and I look forward to working with the legislature this year to find real, long-term transportation solutions.”

Three of the top proposals were:

Exit 19 to Exit 27A Northbound Widening (Fairfield to Bridgeport): $399M

Exit 0 to Exit 7 Southbound Widening (NY State Line to Stamford): $659M

Exit 9 to Exit 19 Northbound Widening (Stamford to Fairfield): $1,257M

Improvements were also proposed for sections of I-95 in the eastern part of the state.

Short Term Improvements:

Exit 54 to Exit 55 Widening: $81M

Exit 88, 89 and 90 Improvements: $70M

Mid-Range Improvements:

I-95 & I-395 Interchange & Widening: $900M

Exit 70 to Exit 74 Widening: $510M

Exit 80 to Exit 82A Widening: $260M

I-95/Route 32 Interchange: $40M-$60M

Long-Range Improvements:

Exit 54 to Exit 69 Widening: TBD Requires further study