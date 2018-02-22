Middletown officials identify suspect in Middlesex Hospital crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Officials have identified 27-year-old Steven Ellam, of Middletown as the suspect who crashed his car into the emergency room entrance at Middlesex Hospital Thursday morning.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said Ellam drove into the emergency room entrance around 10 a.m. Officials said Ellam had gasoline cans in his car.

"We have witness testimony and a police officer observed the individual getting out of the vehicle and then his body became inflamed," said Middletown Police Chief William McNamara.

The bomb squad and state and federal authorities were called in to help. Ellam was sent to Bridgeport Hospital with burn injuries and is in critical condition.

About 30 patients and 20 staff members were evacuated from the emergency department after the crash.

“The bomb squads were there. But that was out of an abundance of caution, not because we had any information that anything was wired or connected,” said Middletown Mayor Dan Drew. “In a situation like this, it’s incumbent on us to make sure every contingency is explored.”

Police cordoned off the man's residence at 66 Millardo Lane in Middletown as part of the investigation and homes in that area were evacuated.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Drew said out of an abundance of caution, police have been stationed at other municipal and education facilities in town for protection. The mayor did not speculate Ellam's motives.

Emergency patients are being diverted to MidState Medical Center, both campuses of the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Hartford Hospital. Yale-New Haven Hospital and Hartford HealthCare said as a precaution they area increasing security at its emergency departments and other locations.

The hospital said on their website that all patients and staff at Middlesex Hospital all accounted for and safe.

All Outpatient Services at the Hospital in Middletown have been suspended until further notice.

The Emergency Department in Middletown is closed until further notice.

Employees are to report for their regularly scheduled shifts.

All other Middlesex Health System locations are operating on regular schedules.

Mayor Drew said they believe there is no threat to the community, and they believe it is an isolated incident.

