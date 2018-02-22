× Parent alerts State Police after threatening comments made by student

BURLINGTON — State Police say that a high school student is charged with breach of peace, threatening after a threatening comment was found.

Troopers say that the student belonged to Lewis Mills High School in Burlington. The comments were made several weeks earlier. A concerned parent had recently learned of the comments and reported it in the wake of recent events.

Police say at no point were any students or faculty were in danger.

The student turned himself, and will appear in juvenile court in New Britain.

Police are not identifying him due to his age.