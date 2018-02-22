Possible winter mix Thursday; Cloudy, some rain Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday was just wild, with temperatures nearly 40 degrees above average and all-time records set. Bradley Airport reached 77 degrees, shattering the day's record of 63, and even setting the record for warmest winter day since at least 1905! We hope you enjoyed it, because it's back to reality today.

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s, and will continue to slowly drop throughout the day. Rain this morning will give way to a chance for wintry mix as colder air comes in. A change to sleet and snow will progress from north to south across the state by late morning, and continue through the afternoon.

The ground is BEYOND warm after Wednesday but air temperatures will be around or just above freezing. This could create some slippery spots during the afternoon and evening and even the chance for some minor ACCUMULATIONS with up 1"-2" in the higher elevations. The northern half of the state has the potential for a coating to an inch in spots. By 8 PM, precipitation is winding down or over.

Friday will start off dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. But during the afternoon another round of rain moves in. The only concern this time will be for our coldest areas in the northwest hills where temperatures will be near the freezing point. This could cause areas of freezing rain and icy spots on the roads.

We get a little break in the action on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and mild 50s!

Enjoy that break while it lasts because Sunday looks soggy and cooler with rain and highs in the 40s.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning (mixing with sleet in spots). Then in the afternoon a period of snow/mix is likely with some minor accumulations possible in the higher elevations. High: Upper 30s with falling temperatures throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. Chance for freezing rain for in the hills in the afternoon and early evening. High: Upper 30s - near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mix sun and clouds, mild. High: Low 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

