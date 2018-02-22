× Route 2 eastbound by exit 15 in Marlborough closed following serious car crash

MARLBOROUGH — Route 2 eastbound by exit 15 in Marlborough is closed due to a single car accident Thursday afternoon.

State police said life-threatening injuries have been reported as the car went off an overpass. State police ask that drivers seek an alternate route for the time being.

No other details have been released at this time.

#cttraffic Rt 2 E/B Exit 15 in Marlborough closed following 1 car

accident with life threatening injuries involving car that went off overpass. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 22, 2018

