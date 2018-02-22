Slippery conditions Thursday evening; Chance for rain Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A change to sleet and snow will progress from north to south across the state.

The ground is BEYOND warm after Wednesday but air temperatures will be around or just above freezing. This could create some slippery spots during the evening. The northern half of the state has the potential for a coating to an inch of snow/slush accumulation, with the potential for 1"-2" in the Litchfield Hills.

Friday will start off dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. But during the afternoon another round of rain moves in. The only concern this time will be for our coldest areas in the northwest hills where temperatures will be near the freezing point. This could cause areas of freezing rain and icy spots on the roads.

We get a little break in the action on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and mild 50s!

Enjoy that break while it lasts because Sunday looks soggy and cooler with rain and highs in the 40s. Overall, next week looks to be on the above-average side, but not quite spring or summer-like, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Rain/snow/sleet mix until 7p.m.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. Chance for freezing rain for in the hills in the afternoon and early evening. High: Upper 30s - near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mix sun and clouds, mild. High: Low 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.