SpaceX launches first 2 of nearly 12,000 satellites, trying to provide free, high speed internet around the world

VANDENBeRG AFB — Project “Starlink”. That’s what the operation to provide free, accessible, and high-speed internet around the world is called according to Business Insider.

The scale of the proposal, informally known as Starlink, is incredible. In the coming years, the company hopes to launch 4,425 interlinked broadband-internet satellites into orbit some 700 to 800 miles above Earth, plus another 7,500 spacecraft into lower orbits.

That’s nearly 12,000 satellites, more than twice the number of all satellites launched in history, according to a tally by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“Today’s Falcon launch carries 2 SpaceX test satellites for global broadband,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday (before the launch delay). “If successful, Starlink constellation will serve least served.”

