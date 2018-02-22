× TV personality who flipped car in Darien is charged with DUI

DARIEN — Darien police say Steve Wilkos, TV show host and former “Jerry Springer” body-guard, has been charged with a DUI.

Police say on January 21st, around 4:20 p.m., an officer came across a one-car crash on West Avenue in the area of Tunabout Lane.

The only occupant was Wilkos. Due to the severity of the accident, and Wilkos’ injuries, he was taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment for further evaluation and treatment.

The Daily Mail reports that Wilkos, 53 flipped his vehicle after striking several poles and a tree in the accident that happened in Darien, Connecticut, last month.

Officers determined Wilkos’ blood alcohol level was .29%, and over the legal limit that afternoon.

He confessed to TMZ: ‘Over the course of my life, I have been struggling with bouts of depression and on the day of my accident, I had a complete lapse in judgment which resulted in me drinking and getting behind the wheel of my car.’

Wilkos turned himself in, and was charged with a DUI, and failing to drive right. He posted a $1,500 bond, and is expected in court on March 5th.