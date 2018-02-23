× 1-on-1 with Connecticut Sun’s Chiney Ogwumike

UNCASVILLE — Chiney Ogwumike who was drafted first overall in the 2014 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun, made an immediate impact in her rookie campaign.

She instantly became a starter where she averaged 15.5 ppg along with 7.5 rebounds. She was named Rookie of the Year and an WNBA All-Star along with her sister, Los Angeles Sparks Nneka Ogwumike (2016 WNBA MVP), becoming the first pair of sisters to be selected into a WNBA All-Star game. The two also played together in college at Stanford University.

In 2015, Chiney missed the season rehabilitating from micro-fracture surgery on her right knee.

In 2016, she was named Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year after playing in 33 games (18 starts), scoring 12.6 ppg and a team-high 6.7 rebounds. In 2017, Chiney battled another injury, but this time it was a tear to her left Achilles tendon.

Despite her injuries, Chiney is looking for a bounce back 2018 season.

Out of all the memories in her playing career, the 2014 WNBA Draft tops the list of her greatest moments for one particular reason.

“I was there with my big sis who was also drafted No. 1 (2012 WNBA Draft) and was in front of all our fans,” she said.

To Chiney, the game of basketball is more than lacing up her shoes and competing against some of the best.

“It’s a platform for us to become leaders in our communities,” she said. “It’s a platform for us to be leaders on and off the court as fierce, strong women.”

Chiney offered some advice to anyone who has dreams of one day playing in the pros.

“Find the one thing you’re good at, that makes you unique, that makes you special as a player and work as hard as you can at that,” she said. “You don’t have to be great at everything. You just have to be great at one thing and do it at a high level and then constantly work to improve.”

You can catch Chiney delivering your sports report on the FOX61 News Friday night at 10 and 11.

