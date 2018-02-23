× PD: Ansonia man set fire to his car after argument with girlfriend

ANSONIA — Police arrested a man after they say he set his own car on fire after his girlfriend kicked him out of the house.

It all started just after midnight when police got a complaint of a car fire at 4 Crescent Street. When officers arrived, they found the 1999 Honda Accord fully engulfed in flames. The fire was so close to the house, it prompted an evacuation. Thankfully, the fire department was able to put out the fire before it spread.

Officers learned that Orlando Velez, 32, who lived at the home, set the fire after n argument with his girlfriend. During the argument, she asked him to leave. Velez then used his own cloths in bags his girlfriend packed to start the blaze.

Velez was arrested, and later confessed to arson fire.

Orlando Velez was charged with arson and reckless endangerment, and was held on $100,000 bond and taken to Derby Superior Court.

