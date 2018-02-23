Archbishop claims $73,000 worth of religious items, jewels, cash were stolen from his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police said $73,000 worth of jewels, electronics, cash, and religious items were reported stolen from a valeted car.

New Haven Police said they were dispatched to Yale New Haven Hospital regarding a theft from an automobile Wednesday.

Police said 38-year-old Ramzi Musallam, a visitor from Dupont, Pennsylvania, reported he’d left his red Cadillac with the Towne Park Valet Service at 904 Howard Avenue, a day earlier.

Police said when he returned to his car, items were missing.

The items reported stolen were:

House keys

Checks from Summerset Bank with the account name “Flight 93 Memorial Church Complex Foundation Inc.

Black HP computer valued at approximately $1,000

White iPad Pro valued at $800

Pectoral Cross made out of 21k gold valued at approximately $14,000

21k gold Golbean valued at $700

Gold Crozier staff valued at $7,000

21k gold Bishop’s ring with an amethyst stone valued at $12,000

Black PlayStation 4 with six unknown games valued at $350

Chalice and paten set valued at $15,000

18k gold chain and cross valued at approximately $500

Bishop's Vestment valued at $6,500

Bishop's Crown valued at $4,500

Blessing cross valued at $300

Black wheeled Samsonite suit case containing church documents valued at $350

Black Nintendo Switch with the game "Sweepy" valued at $360

"The victim reported that he’d locked the glove compartment prior to handing over the car. From there, he said $9,000 in cash, a First National Bank credit card, a Summerset Trust credit card and a Visa Platinum credit card were also stolen," police said.

Musallam told police that the $33,000 worth of jewels he’d left in the trunk were not stolen.

The vehicle had been moved from the lot prior to the police being called," police said.

"Detectives from the department’s Bureau of Identification responded to process it for fingerprint evidence," police said. "Thus far, there have been no conclusive results."