Assault sends Bridgeport councilwoman to the hospital

BRIDGEPORT — Officials say a Connecticut councilwoman has been hospitalized after an assault.

Police say Bridgeport Councilwoman Eneida Martinez suffered unspecified injuries Wednesday night that required medical attention. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the assault.

No further details have been released, and Martinez’s family has requested privacy.

Council President Aidee Nieves wishes Martinez a “speedy recovery,” and Councilman Ernie Newton says “she’s in our prayers.”