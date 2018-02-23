Easing student stress with therapy dogs in Clinton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Sydney Fratamico, Morgan PawPrint reporter for The Morgan School, Clinton, CT

CLINTON -- At the Morgan School the treasured therapy dogs have become a once a month treat the entire school looks forward to.

Pet Partners Therapy Dogs is the program that prepares the dogs. On the first Wednesday of every month during X Block, the owners bring their trained therapy dogs to interact with the students.

School can be overwhelming and exhausting, and the dogs provide happiness and relief for The Morgan School students. Prevention coordinator, Kelley Edwards, is the head of REACT, a student organization that challenges Morgan teens to make smart choices. Kelly believes that Morgan is "cutting edge" on mental wellness techniques. The therapy dogs are one of the stress relieving resources available to students.

The ultimate goal of the therapy dog visits is to provide positive interactions with animals for the students.