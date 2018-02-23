× Foodie Friday: Kamp Dog in New London

NEW LONDON — If you have a hankering for a hot dog and are in New London, look no further than Kamp Dog.

This true hidden gem, serves up breakfast and lunch, and it all starts with their weeny topped with the special “dynamite” sauce.

“The absolute best hot dog in Connecticut, maybe the country, possibly the world,” said Lori C. in a social media review.

This meat sauce (not chili) is both sweet and spicy and will have you coming back for more. It can be put on anything…burgers, fries and even breakfast items like an omelet or a burrito.

Speaking of burrito, it’s a six egg breakfast favorite filled with home fries and your choice that is sure to take care of any appetite.

If sweets are your game, the pancakes here are literally the size of a pizza and can be ordered with all sorts of toppings like blueberry and chocolate chips.

The portions are generous and tasty and the company is all that and more. Owner Ken Hochstetler promises NOT to let you leave hungry.

Said Deb B. on a Facebook review, “Awesome food. Portions were huge.

Tricia R. went on to say, “The blueberry pancake was GINORMOUS!! My 12 year old son demolished 3/4 of it and only took an hour!!! Lol We love supporting small businesses!! Their sliders? Super yummy!!!”