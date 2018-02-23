× Hartford PD: New Britain woman brought heroin to boyfriend in hospital

HARTFORD — Police said a 22-year-old New Britain woman was arrested for bringing her boyfriend heroin while he was a patient at St. Francis Hospital.

Hartford police said they responded to the hospital on a report of a heroin overdose in the emergency room.

Police said the patient injected himself with the narcotics and overdosed.

“Hospital staff administered narcan and the patient regained consciousness,” police said. “Angelica Cierniewski admitted her doings to the responding officers. Cierniewski also admitted to discarding the evidence.”

Cierniewski was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree and tampering with evidence.

“The patient remained in the hospital for his original ailment and was listed in stable condition,” police said.