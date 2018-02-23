Lawmakers join Sandy Hook parent and head of student walkout to demand action on gun violence

HARTFORD — As Congress prepares to return to Washington for the upcoming legislative session following the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 students and faculty dead, U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and U.S. Representatives Elizabeth Esty, Rosa DeLauro, and John Larson, as well as Founder and Managing Director of Sandy Hook Promise and parent of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Mark Barden, and Lane Murdock, a Ridgefield High School sophomore who started the National School Walkout movement, held a press conference to call on Congress to act on gun violence.

They called for Republicans and President Trump to take substantive action to reduce gun violence and keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.