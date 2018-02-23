× Man charged with double murder of two men in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the death of two men in November.

Waterbury police said they arrested and charged Shan Thompson with two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the November 22, 2017 deaths of Clarence Lewis and Antonio Santos.

On November 22, a crash took place around midnight near 560 Wolcott Street. Police said when they arrived, they found Lewis and Santos dead inside a car.

Police said that there was a dispute between the two victims and other individuals and this is an active and ongoing gang related investigation.

No other details were released.

