Maple syrup season in Burlington

BURLINGTON -- The sap has been flowing this season for Rob Lamothe, owner of Lamothe's Sugar House in Burlington.

Lamothe runs tubing across about 360 acres of Connecticut woods to make around 1,500 gallons of syrup each year.

So far, 2018 has been productive.

"Here we are on February 23rd and we've made a significant amount of syrup, I'm always optimistic," Lamothe said.

Lamothe added that cold nights and thawing days are keys to a good season.

"22 degrees at night and the following day may be 42 degrees, the sap will start to run."

Lamothe, a former Vice President of the Maple Syrup Producers Association of Connecticut, said about 400 people make syrup state-wide.

"Some are small, some are large," he said, "we are (in Connecticut) probably between one or two percent of all that's produced in the United States, we do our part!"

Lamothe's Sugar House offers tours on weekend afternoons during the syrup season which can last into late March or early April.

