Residents forced out of New Haven apartment building, are seeking for answers

NEW HAVEN -- Emotional residents returned to the Norton Towers Apartments searching for answers a day after they were forced out.

The apartment building on Norton Street was evacuated, Thursday afternoon, after it was deemed uninhabitable.

The building was locked up, blocked off with police tape and displayed "danger," signs, Friday.

The 80 displaced tenants were put up in three nearby motels by the property manager, until further notice.

The New Haven Fire Department was called to the building, Thursday afternoon following a routine inspection. Emergency officials said the building has structural instability due to decay over years.

"It was determined at that point, the building was not safe to occupy, it's a five-story building, it's an old building. This building was built in 1900, it was formerly a hotel and we just did not want to take the chance," Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said.

Fontana said through collaboration with the fire department, a building official and structural engineer, it was determined the building had to be evacuated.

FOX61 obtained pictures of the inside of the building which show door frames out of alignment. Sources close to the investigation said that is a clear indication of potential structural failure.

"I will tell you if you’re in the basement, it's a very very serious situation, when you look at the integrity of some of the floor joists, they’re actually leaning in," Fontana said.

FOX61 obtained a letter by the structural engineer who wrote:

"Based on the extent of deterioration and visible deformations, it is my opinion that the existing structure is the structurally unsound and not safe to occupy."

Residents described the living conditions as horrific and unsafe.

"I live on the 5th floor, you could tell that it's shifting on one side," Jesenia Reyes said. "We were all upset because it's just, this is our home and we’ve been telling them to try to do something and they’ve been ignoring us."

"They take people's money every month and got them living like this," resident Monique Paige said. "I got holes in my ceiling, rats in my refrigerator and my oven, it's ridiculous."

City officials said ultimately the property owner is responsible for ensuring the tenants have a safe place to live.

"We’re gonna advocate for these residents too, they live here and we wanna make sure that they’re being taken care of,” Fontana said. “They didn’t ask for this.”

New Haven police were still on scene, Friday, securing the building. It has not been made clear if and when residents will be allowed back inside.

