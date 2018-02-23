Students walk out of classroom for better school security in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM — A school walkout took place at Nathan Hale Ray High School in East Haddam because students said they don’t feel safe.

More than a week after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students walked down this hill out of Nathan Hale Ray High School in East Haddam, to protest their schools safety.

Students said Nathan Hale Ray hasn’t been transparent with them about an issue that happened last Friday, when a student apparently threatened to shoot another student.

The students walked out around 8 a.m. after the morning announcements and a school assembly which administers put on to try and stop the walk out.

Students communicated with each other through social media on Thursday night about the walk out. The local police were there to make sure everyone was safe. The school says since the Florida school shooting they have had a local police officer in the morning, as a precaution to ensure student safety.

“We did have a student threaten a student that did happen there’s been nothing else in terms of what we’ve dealt with in the past week,” said

Brian Reas, Superintendent East Haddam public schools. “I think there is an elevated level of concern just around with everything that’s going on in the country and in the world and I think this is unfortunately somewhat context based.”

The school said there was no threat to the school and that this was solely between two students.