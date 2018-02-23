Slight warm up for Saturday and Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans and activities. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s.

Sunday looks rainy and raw! When precipitation first arrives before dawn it could begin as sleet and freezing rain for a little while in northern Connecticut. That could coat up the roads and cause some icy spots in the morning before a change to rain. Most of the rain will be over by mid-afternoon followed by a drier end to the day with highs near 40 degrees.

The first few days of next week look mild! High temperatures will be in the 50s with plenty of sunshine Monday through Wednesday.

Then look for a big change in the weather pattern as we head towards next weekend with a big blocking pattern setting up. This set-up favors colder temperatures and if the timing works out, storms too! We'll keep you posted.

SATURDAY: Mix sun and clouds, mild. High: Low-mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain (may start as a mix of sleet/snow/freezing rain, especially in northern Connecticut). High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Low-mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low-mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: Near 50.

