Southington man offers free active shooter preparedness class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON-- Southington native Robert Rand knows the value of safety.

It's why he opened the doors to his Krav Maga gym in Southington for a free active shooter preparedness class.

After the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, Rand taught people what to do before, during and after a active shooter incident.

The seminar is geared toward the unarmed civilian.

"If you're near an exit and you can run, go. Run away. If you have a cell phone call 911, give a description and stay on the phone with them and they'll tell you what to do," said Rand.

He also talks about how necessary it is to stay calm.

"The first thing that happens, your body starts getting that adrenaline pump. You start getting tunnel vision. A lot of people start going into denial, not even admitting that there's an issue going on. If gunshots are going off you gotta try to stay calm," said Rand.

Rand said teaching people safety tactics will only help a community in the long run.

"Both of my kids go here. And if I can help another parent help empower their student and make me feel safer as a parent knowing that my kids and their friends know what they're doing in a situation," said Rand.